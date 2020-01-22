Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David E. Swartz. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

David E. Swartz August 24, 1943-January 18, 2020 David E. Swartz, 76, of Rebersburg, passed away on January 18, 2020 at Susque- View Nursing Center in Lock Haven. Born August 24, 1943 in Bellefonte, David was a son of the late Kenneth E. and Esther M. (Waite) Swartz. On October 19, 1963 he married Pearl E. Sweeley who survives at their home. David was employed as a car detailer at the former Belle Buick in Bellefonte. He also worked for C.W. Bierly doing farm work. David was a great cook. He and his wife were known for running the food cafe at the sale barn in Centre Hall. David was a member of the American Legion Keystone Post #444 in Millheim, and, the Miles Township Fire Company in Rebersburg, where he was also a former bartender and cook. David enjoyed hunting, and also taking his family spotting for deer. He enjoyed family picnics with his children, and especially on the fourth of July when they would end the festivities with a loud "bang." In addition to his wife, David is survived by three daughters, Penny E. Smith of Spring Mills, Pamela E. Swartz (Matt) of Centre Hall and Joyce A. Neese (Richard) of Millheim; two sons, David E. Swartz, Jr. and, Dale E. Swartz (Marni) both of Rebersburg; three brothers, Richard D. Swartz (Gladys) of Woodward, James E. Swartz (Rose) of Rebersburg and Paul L. Swartz (Deborah) of Woodward. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jessica (John), Rebecca (Matt), Christopher (Amber), Misty (Chris), and April and Aiyana; along with eleven great-grandchildren. David was preceded in death by one sister, Susan C. Bair. In accordance with David's wishes, there will be no public services. Contributions in his memory may be given to The Hope Fund of Penns Valley or to the Penns Valley EMS. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

