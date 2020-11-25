David Edward "Ed" Bennett
May 30, 1953 - November 22, 2020
Rural Julian, Pennsylvania - David Edward "Ed" Bennett, 67, of rural Julian, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Ed was born in Bellefonte, on May 30, 1953 a son of the late Frank E. and Gertrude Jean Gibboney Bennett. Ed is survived by his son, Douglas E. (Chacea) Bennett of rural Julian, 2 grandchildren, Grayson Bennett and Brynlee Bennett, his brother Michael R. (Crystal) Bennett of rural Julian and his sister, Sandra J. DeArmitt of rural Julian.
Ed was of the Protestant faith. He was a member of Philipsburg Masonic Lodge and Tall Cedars of Lebanon Centre Forest #129. He was a member and also the General Manager at the Milesburg American Legion Post #893 for over 31 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards at camp.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca J. Bennett, and his brother, Gregory A. "Buck" Bennett.
Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg.
Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com