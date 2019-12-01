Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Joseph Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Joseph Brown March 13, 1933November 26, 2019 David Joseph Brown, 86, of State College passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Monday, March 13, 1933, in Bellefonte PA; a son of the late David C. and Helen (Letterman) Brown. On May 28, 1955, he married June Ilene (Pifer) Brown who preceded him in death on March 12, 2015. David graduated from the Bellefonte High School in 1951. He then joined the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country from 1951-1955, earning his honorable discharge. He owned and operated his Dairy Farm and also his construction business. His memberships included the State College America Legion Post 245 and the State College Club 1600. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors, but most importantly, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is survived by a daughter, Dee Jaye Behrer (Edward R.) of State College; three sons, Douglas M. Brown of State College, Daren D. Brown (Veronica J.) of Bellefonte, and Dustin E. Brown (Angie) of Howard; seven very special grandchildren, E. Brandon Behrer (Bree) and Jodee Spicer (Zach), J R Brown (Alie) and Nicole E. Brown, Derek M. Fetterolf, and Tayler and Cassidy Brown; seven great-grandchildren, Jayla Jones, Conner, Brooke, and Lauren Behrer, Jaycee and Josee Spicer, and Reese Brown. He is also survived by three brothers, George (Sally), Dennis (Darlene), Frank (Karen), sister-in-law; Jane Brown and his brotherin-law, Ronald Pifer (Barbara). Along with his parents an wife, he was preceded in death by his son David V. Brown; three sisters, Shirley, Catherine, and Nancy; two brothers, James and Michael, and his brother and sisterin-law, Norma and Sam Markle. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. An online guestbook may be signed and contributions sent to the family at

