David K. "Maynard" ShaibleyOctober 26, 2020South Williamsport, Pennsylvania - Mr. David K. "Maynard" Shaibley, 67, longtime resident and native of South Williamsport, passed away suddenly at his home in South Williamsport this week.David was the youngest of four children, born May 6, 1953, at Williamsport, to the late Willis J. and Florence C. (Lilley) Shaibley of South Williamsport. David was a graduate of the South Williamsport Area High School, Class of 1971. During most of his working life, David drove delivery routes for the New Lycoming Bakery of South Williamsport, serving customers in the western reaches of Lycoming, Clinton, and Centre County before retiring last year.David was a lover of all things outdoors and spent many hours hiking and canoeing with his brother, John in Lycoming and Sullivan Counties. David had a great appreciation for music and enjoyed attending many concerts and music festivals over the years. He passed his love of music on to many, including his niece and nephews.David is survived by his siblings, Carol C. (Lary) Diehl of Yorktown, VA., E. Ann Shaibley of South Williamsport, and John C. ( Jackie) Shaibley of Danville. Also surviving are his nephews Andrew L. (Carla) Diehl of Kernersville, N.C., Steven J. (Alicia) Diehl of Richmond, VA., and his niece Karen E. (Joshua) Hudock of Bloomsburg, PA., great-nephew Zachery Diehl and great-nieces Andrea and Elizabeth Diehl and Lily Hudock.David was the comedian of the family and his dry wit will be missed by everyone.A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family, Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Charles M. Noll Funeral Home,1 East Central Avenue, South Williamsport, PA.The fanily suggests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local anial sheltrt in memory of David.