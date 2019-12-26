Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Kurtz Hertzler. View Sign Service Information The Labs Funeral Home Inc 141 Pequea Ave Honey Brook , PA 19344 (610)-273-3914 Memorial service 2:00 PM Garden Spot Village Chapel 433 South Kinzer Ave. New Holland , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. David Kurtz Hertzler David Kurtz Hertzler (age 99), son of the late David Mast and Katie Kurtz Hertzler, was called to his heavenly home on December 21 where we believe he was greeted with these long-awaited words, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant." He is survived by five children: Donna Corbin (Finlay), Virginia Denlinger (Merle), Linda O'Connell (Mike), Charlene Atkins (John), John Hertzler (Rita), as well as seventeen grandchildren and thirty-five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Peachey Hertzler and one grandson, Jonathan Atkins. Following his attendance at Bob Jones University, he pastored several churches: Paden City Baptist Church in Paden City, W.Va.; Mountain View Chapel in Douglasville, Pa.; and Calvary Bible Church in Centre Hall, Pa. During his thirty years at Calvary Bible Church, he was instrumental in establishing Centre County Christian Academy in Bellefonte, Pa. Following his retirement, he and his wife Ruth served as short-term missionaries in New Zealand; Calgary, Alberta, Canada; and Regeneration Reservation in Arizona. In addition, he served as Seniors Pastor and Keenagers Director at High Point Baptist Church in Geigertown, Pa. While living at Garden Spot Village, he continued his ministry to others. In the Apostle Paul's words in II Timothy, he has fought a good fight, finished his course, kept the faith, and will receive a crown of righteousness which his Lord has promised to those who love him. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2 PM from the Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 South Kinzer Ave., New Holland, Pa., with Pastor Aaron Denlinger officiating. A private interment will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Elverson, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made in the memory of Rev. Hertzler to the Centre County Christian Academy, 100 Hertzler Drive, Bellefonte, Pa. 16823. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. Online condolences may be recorded at

