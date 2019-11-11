Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. "Mike" Houtz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David L. "Mike" Houtz David L. "Mike" Houtz, 93, of Valley View Haven, Belleville, passed away Saturday, No-vember 9, 2019. Mike was born in Jackson Township, Petersburg, PA to Larrie L. Houtz and Nannie L. McCardle Houtz. He was a kind, gentle, caring man, who always had a pleasant word to say about everyone and enjoyed a good laugh with friends. He was preceded in death by brothers: John A Houtz and Luther F. Houtz, and a sister, Mrs. Isaac (Ruth) Laird. Mike was the last member of his immediate family. He is survived by several nieces and nephews as well as their families, but was preceded in death by several as well. He was affectionately called Uncle Mike by others who loved him too. Prior to moving to Valley View, he lived in State College, having spent most of his life in the Monroe Furnace, Whipple Dam area, near McAlevy's Fort in Stone Valley, Huntingdon County, PA. He was a 1947 graduate of Stone Valley High School in McAlevy's Fort, in a graduating class of seven. He worked at a couple of State College business establishments following graduation. But he spent the most time working at The AutoPort. He then worked at Penn State for ten years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church on McAlevy's Fort Road, north of "The Fort." Although he was unable to attend church in later years, he loved his church and looked forward to receiving visits from church family, as well as church bulletins in the mail. His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Henderson Funeral Home, Belleville, with Pastors Evelyn Wald & George "Buddy" Baird officiating. His family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the St. Stephen's Lutheran Cemetery, McAlevy's Fort Road, Petersburg, PA, following the service. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 12854 Alan Seeger Rd, Petersburg, PA 16669.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 11, 2019

