1/
David L. Vonada
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. Vonada September 5, 1941-July 2, 2020 David L. Vonada, 78, of Bellefonte, passed away at Hershey Medical Center on Thursday, July 2, 2020. David was born in Howard on September 5, 1941, the son of the late John Z. and Ollie L. Shortledge Vonada. He is survived by his wife, the former Gail Whitman, his son, Douglas A. (Debbie) Vonada of Springfield, OH, his daughter, Dori (Roger) Miao of Avondale, Pa., his brother, Jerry Vonada of Port Matilda and his sisters, Karen Neidrich of Beech Creek and Jane Faucett of Jacksonville, FL. Also surviving David are his four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Lewis J. Vonada. David was the owner of Mid-State Insurance Company. Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. WetzlerFuneral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home
201 Spring Street
Milesburg, PA 16853
(814) 355-7551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved