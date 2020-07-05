David L. Vonada September 5, 1941-July 2, 2020 David L. Vonada, 78, of Bellefonte, passed away at Hershey Medical Center on Thursday, July 2, 2020. David was born in Howard on September 5, 1941, the son of the late John Z. and Ollie L. Shortledge Vonada. He is survived by his wife, the former Gail Whitman, his son, Douglas A. (Debbie) Vonada of Springfield, OH, his daughter, Dori (Roger) Miao of Avondale, Pa., his brother, Jerry Vonada of Port Matilda and his sisters, Karen Neidrich of Beech Creek and Jane Faucett of Jacksonville, FL. Also surviving David are his four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Lewis J. Vonada. David was the owner of Mid-State Insurance Company. Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. WetzlerFuneral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com
.