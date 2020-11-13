David Laird
November 11, 2020
Williamsport, Pennsylvania - David J. Laird, 77, of Mill Hall passed away Wednesday, November,11, 2020 at The Gatehouse in Williamsport.
Born October 30, 1943 in Philipsburg he was a son of the late Joseph W. and Elda M. (Fink) Laird.
On September 30, 1988 he married the former Sharon E. Knarr. They celebrated 32 years of marriage together.
David attended Bald Eagle Area High School. He retired from Penn State, Murata Erie and last worked at Weis Markets in Mill Hall.
He enjoyed woodworking and NASCAR racing.
Surviving are his loving wife, Sharon, a stepson, Matthew (Jody) Bitner of Zion and two stepdaughters, Denise (Charles) Younkin of Rote and Tammy (Fred) Smith of Augusta Co., VA and a brother Thomas B. (Edith) Laird of Julian.
He is survived by 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by a granddaughter Bobbi Halderman and five sisters, Marlene Laird, Bonnie Appleton, Linda Packer, Pansy M. Walk, Marian "Louise" Appleton and a brother John A. Laird.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Helt Funeral Chapel, Mill Hall has charge of arrangements.
Send condolences at MaxwellHelt.com
.