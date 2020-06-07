David Lewis Rockey July 11, 1936June 4, 2020 David Lewis Rockey, 83, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Elmcroft of State College. Born on July 11, 1936, he was the son of the late Elmer and Ethel (Letterman) Rockey. On October 25, 1959, he married the love of his life, Agnes (Swarm) Rockey, who survives at home after sharing over 60 years of marriage together. Dave was a 1956 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He worked as a Stock Clerk at Weis for 40 years until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Agnes, he is survived by their two children, David S. Rockey (Melissa), of Woolrich, and Beth Gibson (Gary), of Clarence; three grandchildren, Kiersten Kling (Brandon), Christopher Gibson (DeAnna), and Nicholas Vuocolo (Olivia); and seven great-grandchildren: Aubree, Parker, Declan, Lincoln, Shay, Kieran and Anna. Also surviving are three sisters, Marjorie Zeleznick, Sandra Robinson, and Bonnie Martin, and one brother, Stanley Rockey. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Maudella Bierly, Barbara DeFurio, Janet Slavin, Peggy Roach, and Delores Rockey, and five brothers, Junior Lee, Styrl, Elmer "Jack," Robert, and Richard. David was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bellefonte. He was also a member of the Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094 and the Undine Fire Company. He was an avid fan of all Penn State sports. He ushered Penn State football games for close to 50 years. He enjoyed golfing, going to camp, tailgating, bowling, and mowing his lawn. He loved socializing, walking around his neighborhood, his morning coffee group at The Hot Dog House, going out to eat, and family gatherings. Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of a full service a private memorial service and burial will be held for the family on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Elmcroft Personal Care Home and Grane Hospice Services for their care during his stay; and a very special thank you to Whitey Noll, Frank Torsell, and Doug and Diane Davis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dave's memory to the Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094, at 120 W. High Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 7, 2020.