David M. Watson David M. Watson, 88, formerly of rural Bellefonte, passed away at Centre Crest on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born in Boggs Twp., Centre Co., on August 29, 1930 the son of the late Merrill A. and Ruth E. Bierly Watson. On February 27, 1954 he married the former Esther V. Walker, who survives at home. He retired from Penn State University as a Police Officer. He was a member of the Runville United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He served his country in the United States Army. Along with his wife, David is survived by his daughter, Nancy I. Watson of Bellefonte, his granddaughter, Marlina C. Giebler of Bellefonte and his sisters; Edith R. Mackerth of Woodland and Jean L. Emerson of LaDalles, OR. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his daughters, Virginia M. Pinnell, Linda Marie Watson and his brothers, Thomas M. Watson, Albert W. Watson, Blanchard P. Watson, Maurice R. Watson and Walter M. Watson. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., Milesburg on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Douglas W. Mellott officiating. Military Honors will be accorded. Burial will be in the Advent Cemetery, Boggs Twp., Centre Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made to FOP Lodge #51, 1979 Reese Hollow Road, Port Matilda, PA 16870 in memory of David M. Watson.

201 Spring Street

Milesburg , PA 16853

