Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261

David W. Richards October 20, 1945 ~ October 2, 2019 David W. Richards, 93, of rural Bellefonte, passed away at his residence, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. David was born on October 20, 1925 in Bellefonte, a son of the late David R. and Ethel Wagner Richards. On July 21, 1950, he married the former Edith Woodring who survives at home. Also surviving are his sons, David N. (Mary) Richards of Port Matilda, Dennis R. (Christina) Richards of State College, Jay R. (Rebecca) Richards of Broadway, VA, and his daughters, Dianne M. Richards of Bellefonte, Joyce A. (George Johnson) Richards of Flagstaff, AZ, and Julia E. (Scott) Gordon of rural Bellefonte. David is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Allen Hunt, Karen Thomsen, Ryland Richards, Margaret Leon, David I. Richards, Daniel Richards, Thomas Gordon, Kathryn Gordon and Isaiah Gordon, and his four great-grandchildren, Marieke Hunt, Hannah Richards, David R. Richards and Evan Richards. David was employed by P.S.U. in the Applied Research Lab as a machinist before his retirement. David was a member of Martha United Methodist Church. He was a member of Port Matilda Grange for 75 years and served as a member of the Bald Eagle Area High School Board. He was an avid photographer and gardener, a skilled woodworker and craftsman, and enjoyed traveling with his family. He taught his children and grandchildren how to plant and harvest a garden, how to name the stars, how to ice skate on the creek, and how to make ice cream and apple butter the old fashioned way. He passed on his love for music and poetry and encouraged, by example, life-long learning. He taught them to work hard, help others, be honest, love God, and do good. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 1 - 2 PM at the Martha United Methodist Church, 194 Ardery Hollow Road, Port Matilda, PA, with the funeral services following at 2 PM with Pastoral Leader, Donna Snyder, officiating. Burial will be in Williams Cemetery, Huston Township, Centre Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Martha United Methodist Church, 194 Ardery Hollow Road, Port Matilda, PA 16870, in memory of David W. Richards. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. Online condolences may be made at

