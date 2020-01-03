Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Whitcombe Myers Jeffreys. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

David Whitcombe Myers Jeffreys David Jeffreys died Wednesday, January 1, at Foxdale Village in State College, PA. He was born in Philippi, WV, son of Edna Virginia Myers Jeffreys, MD and Everett Osbourne Jeffreys, MD. He was a graduate of the Phillips Exeter Academy (1955) and Princeton University (1959) with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Army in Dover, NJ from 1960-1962. He and Loretta Macomber (Laurie) married on February 2, 1962 in Binghamton, NY. They had five children. He was predeceased by his son David Jr. in 1998. He is survived by his wife and his daughters, Katherine Jean Bassani (Martin) of Louisville, CO, Elizabeth Jane Jeffreys of Santa Fe, NM, Susan Margaret McCormick (David) of State College, PA, and Charlotte Ann Jeffreys of Norwich, VT, and five grandchildren, Laura Bassani (Corvallis, OR), Cristina Bassani (Hermosa Beach, CA), Matteo Bassani (Louisville, CO), Miles McCormick (State College, PA) and Grant McCormick (State College, PA). David worked for three years at GE in Burlington, VT, following his military service, before making his home in State College, PA in 1965. He worked in Missile Intelligence, and Trajectory and Performance Analysis starting at HRB and retiring from Raytheon in 2002. He led the local chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) for over 20 years before retiring from that group in 2019. He was also active at one time in the Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty. David felt a strong affinity with Quakers and attended Friends Meeting since 1967. He served for many years on the Meeting Building and Grounds Committee keeping lawnmowers and snowblowers in working order. David and Laurie moved to Foxdale Village in 2012 where David pursued his love of classical music, movies, and sports. He was clerk of the Audio-Visual Committee and of the Movie Committee, showing movies every Sunday night and attending to the audio and visual needs of the Program Committee, OLLI classes and other groups that met at Foxdale Village. He and his wife built a summer cottage near Raystown Lake in 2005 where he enjoyed swimming, kayaking, and entertaining friends on their small houseboat. There will be a memorial service in the Foxdale Auditorium, 500 E. Marylyn Ave., State College at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foxdale Community Fund, 500 East Marylyn Ave., State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.

David Whitcombe Myers Jeffreys David Jeffreys died Wednesday, January 1, at Foxdale Village in State College, PA. He was born in Philippi, WV, son of Edna Virginia Myers Jeffreys, MD and Everett Osbourne Jeffreys, MD. He was a graduate of the Phillips Exeter Academy (1955) and Princeton University (1959) with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Army in Dover, NJ from 1960-1962. He and Loretta Macomber (Laurie) married on February 2, 1962 in Binghamton, NY. They had five children. He was predeceased by his son David Jr. in 1998. He is survived by his wife and his daughters, Katherine Jean Bassani (Martin) of Louisville, CO, Elizabeth Jane Jeffreys of Santa Fe, NM, Susan Margaret McCormick (David) of State College, PA, and Charlotte Ann Jeffreys of Norwich, VT, and five grandchildren, Laura Bassani (Corvallis, OR), Cristina Bassani (Hermosa Beach, CA), Matteo Bassani (Louisville, CO), Miles McCormick (State College, PA) and Grant McCormick (State College, PA). David worked for three years at GE in Burlington, VT, following his military service, before making his home in State College, PA in 1965. He worked in Missile Intelligence, and Trajectory and Performance Analysis starting at HRB and retiring from Raytheon in 2002. He led the local chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) for over 20 years before retiring from that group in 2019. He was also active at one time in the Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty. David felt a strong affinity with Quakers and attended Friends Meeting since 1967. He served for many years on the Meeting Building and Grounds Committee keeping lawnmowers and snowblowers in working order. David and Laurie moved to Foxdale Village in 2012 where David pursued his love of classical music, movies, and sports. He was clerk of the Audio-Visual Committee and of the Movie Committee, showing movies every Sunday night and attending to the audio and visual needs of the Program Committee, OLLI classes and other groups that met at Foxdale Village. He and his wife built a summer cottage near Raystown Lake in 2005 where he enjoyed swimming, kayaking, and entertaining friends on their small houseboat. There will be a memorial service in the Foxdale Auditorium, 500 E. Marylyn Ave., State College at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foxdale Community Fund, 500 East Marylyn Ave., State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close