David Zachary Crow
1979 - 2020
October 29, 1979 - November 27, 2020
Tyler, Texas - David Zachary Crow, 41, formerly of Bellefonte, PA passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the University of Texas Medical Center in Tyler. David was born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 29, 1979. He was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. He attended Penn State briefly until injuries from an auto accident made it impossible to continue his studies. He went on to graduate with honors from the Pennsylvania Culinary Institute. He was a certified chef and worked for many years in the restaurant business.
David was an avid sports fan who cheered the loudest for any Pittsburgh team.
He liked to cook, draw, play poker, and video gaming with his nephew, Carter.
David is survived by his parents; Linda Dolan (Dennis), Zion, PA; Charles Crow (Ann), Hershey PA; brothers Matthew Crow, Lock Haven, PA, and Stephen Crow, Pittsburgh, PA, nephew Carter Crow and niece Hadleigh Crow. He will be sadly missed by all.
Memorial service to be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
