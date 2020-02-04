Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn L. Vonada. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Dawn L. Vonada July 13, 1942 - February 1, 2020 Dawn L. Vonada, of Woodward, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. She was 77. Born July 13, 1942 in Germantown, Dawn was a daughter of the late George R. and Helen (Hastings) Leslie. She was a graduate of Plymouth White Marsh High School in Germantown. On July 28, 1961, Dawn married Lester "Snap" Vonada, Sr. who survives at their home. In addition to her husband Dawn is survived by three daughters, Cindy L. Hall (Thomas) of Baltimore, MD, Lori D. Laughery (Jason) of Pasadena, MD, and Elizabeth V. Stevens of Bellwood; one son, Lester "Butch" Vonada, Jr. of Shippensburg, and two sisters, Gail Musser (Boyd) of Spring Mills and Joy Boob (Dana) of Millheim. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Ashley, Katie, Gavin, Tayler and Alexis. Dawn was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Woodward where she was active in church activities. She enjoyed planting and growing flowers, feeding the birds, especially hummingbirds and getting together with her family for holidays when she could cook a big meal. Dawn loved going to the beach and especially spoiling and spending time with her grandchildren. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 10-11 am at the Trinity UMC in Woodward, followed by the funeral at 11:00 am with Pastor Theresa Heiser officiating. Dawn will be laid to rest in the Woodward Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Dawn may be given to The , 1375 Martin Street - Suite 206, State College, PA 16803. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

