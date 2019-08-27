Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean A. Brungart. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Dean A. Brungart March 31, 1933 ~ August 24, 2019 Dean A. Brungart, 86, of Centre Hall, passed from this life on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born March 31, 1933 in Rebersburg, Dean was a son of the late Palmer L. and Lula "Day" Brungart. On February 14, 1964 he married Janice Faust who survives at their home. Dean was employed in the Penn State Library system as a clerk with 37 years of service. He attended Madisonburg United Church of Christ. Dean enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to work in his yard, meticulously keeping it maintained. In his younger years he worked with his father doing construction. He was a Penn State sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family as well as canine buddyCody. In addition to his wife, Janice, Dean is survived by one son, Tim Brungart (Janine) of Philipsburg. He is the last of his family having been preceded by siblings, Dorothy Embick and Leonard, LaRue and Marcellus Brungart. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 10-11 am at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am with Rev. Andy Cooley officiating. Dean will be laid to rest in the West Central Cemetery in Madisonburg. Contributions in his memory may be given to Penns Valley EMS, Po Box 627, Millheim, PA 16854 or to Clearfield SPCA, 275 21st Street, Clearfield, PA 16830. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 27, 2019

