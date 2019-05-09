Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean A. Spayd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dean A. Spayd April 10, 1922 May 7, 2019 Dean A. Spayd, 97, passed away on May 7, 2019 at Wynwood House in Centre Hall, PA. Born on April 10, 1922 in Centre Hall, he was the son of the late Paul and Mary (Frankenberger) Spayd. On April 20, 1945, he married Arlene M. Swatsworth who preceded him in death in January 2009. Dean was a 1940 graduate of Spring Mills High School and served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II as a tank commander. After his time in the military, he was a rural postal carrier for the State College Post Office. Dean enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, reading, and traveling to beaches in North Carolina and spending time with family especially his grandchildren. He was a partner member of Family Life of Penns Valley Church in Centre Hall. He is survived by three children, Don Spayd and his wife, Linda (of The Villages, FL), Jan Mason and her husband, Rick, (of Lewis Center, OH), and Linda Fetzer and her husband, Eric, (of Centre Hall); five grandchildren, Amanda Spayd (Bay Village, OH), Jonathan Mason (Killeen, TX), Matthew Mason (Plain City, OH), Andrew Mason (Fairborn, OH), and Austin Fetzer (Centre Hall, PA); and one great grandson, Scott Mason. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth and four brothers, Ray, Charles, Russell and Harry. Funeral services will be coordinated by Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Family Life of Penns Valley, 219 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Centre Hall with the Reverend K.R. Mele and Reverend Rick Mason officiating. Interment will be in the Union Cemetery, Spring Mills during a private family event. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Wynwood and 365 Hospice for their exceptional care of Dean. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Life of Penns Valley, Building Fund, PO Box 155, Centre Hall, PA 16828.

