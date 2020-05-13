Dean Charles Rishel June 13, 1933 - May 11, 2020 Dean Charles Rishel, of Spring Mills, entered eternal rest on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Wynwood-Salem Hill Haven in Spring Mills. He was 86. Born June 13, 1933 in Coburn, Dean was a son of the late Clarence and Helen (Hosterman) Rishel. On June 16, 1990, he married the love of his life, Jean Grove Rossman, giving him an instant family of Larry Rossman (Sandra), daughter in law, Barb Rossman (Frank deceased), Rev. Randy Rossman and Bette Grove; along with six grandchildren (one deceased) and nine great-grandchildren. Before moving to Salem Hill, Dean and Jean resided on the farm of Jean's daughter in law Barb Rossman, with whom they were very close. Dean was a 1951 graduate of East Penns Valley High School. He was employed as a fish culturist at the Pleasant Gap Fish Hatchery, retiring in 1988 with many years of service. After retirement he became an insurance agent for Farmers and Traders Insurance Company. Dean was a member of the St. James United Methodist Church in Coburn, an active member of the famous "Millheim Coffee Club", The Centre County Grange (65 years), Coburn Civics Club, Millheim Fire Company, The Woodward branch of Patriotic Sons of America and, along with his 4 brothers, a 56 year member of the Millheim Lions Club. Dean was an exuberant Penn State Football fan, holding season tickets for 47 years. He was an avid and well known fan of Penns Valley High School sports. Once he was named their "fan of the year". He was a member of the Penns Valley school board, a contributor to a scholarship for a Penns Valley Senior, and, met monthly with the Superintendent to give him advice as a taxpayer. Dean was an avid Grange Fair goer who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at their tent on row North 3. He was active selling raffle tickets for charity, collecting coins and buying bargains at public sales. Dean was the "glue" of the big Rishel clan. He was very close to both his siblings as well as his nieces and nephews, keeping in close touch by letters and phone. In addition to his wife Jean, Dean is survived by one brother, Wayne Rishel (Dody) of Millheim; four sisters, Phyllis Musser of Vestal, NY, Marie VonNeida of Bellefonte, Leona Haugh of Hughesville and, Cindy Decker (Dick) of Centre Hall. Also surviving is one sister in law, Connie Rishel of Millheim, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Dean was preceded in death by siblings, Gladys Hartley, Allen Rishel, Grace Luttner, Beatrice Stover, Dorothy Long, Donald Rishel and Richard Rishel. A Celebration of Dean's life will be held and announced at a later date when it is safe to do so. Contributions in his memory may be given to St. James UMC, PO Box 90, Coburn, PA 16832, or to Millheim Lions Club, c/o Paula Smith, 117 Orpha Lane, Spring Mills, PA 16875. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 13, 2020.