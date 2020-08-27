Dean Everett Watkeys June 5, 1930 ~ August 25, 2020 Dean Everett Watkeys, 90, of State College, passed peacefully from his earthly life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at home. Born June 5, 1930, in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Harold B. and Eva Stroehecker Watkeys. On February 15, 1958, in McAlevys Fort, he married Gladys Hawn, who survives. Also surviving are his two children, Deanna Afflitto of Boalsburg, and Duane Watkeys and his wife, Denise, of Boalsburg; a brother, Earl Watkeys of Baltimore; three grandchildren, Andrea Glantz and her husband, Nick, Emily Myles and her husband, James, and Adam Watkeys; and five great-grandchildren, Anthony, Lillian, Thomas, and Francesca Glantz, and Waylon Myles. Dean served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Adirondack and attended Penn State University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for HRB Systems, and Locus in State College before joining the scientists at the Naval Research Lab and National Reconnaissance Office in Virginia. Much of his life's work was dedicated to ensuring the security of the nation that he loved. In November 1998 he was decorated with the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal in Langley, Va. Dean will always be remembered for his generosity, especially sharing the fruits of his orchard, and his wonderful baked goods. He had a love of woodworking, the outdoors, and soaking in the panoramic views and aromatic hay fields of his mountainside hobby farm in Union Township. He was a patient teacher and loved to share his knowledge of the night sky and the wonders of the heavens. He enjoyed camping and canoeing in the Canadian wilderness. He was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, IEEE, and the Five Point Hunting Camp in Snow Shoe, Pa. Visitation will be held from 11:00 until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College, PA. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Dean's funeral service will be held privately. Burial will be in Graysville Cemetery in Huntingdon County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
in Dean's honor. Our family would like to express gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Mount Nittany Medical Center and 365 Hospice for their expert and compassionate care. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
.