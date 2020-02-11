Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean Forden Kauffman. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Dean Forden Kauffman April 12, 1935 - February 9, 2020 Dean Forden Kauffman, 84, of Belle- fonte, passed away at home on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born in Runville, PA on April 12, 1935, he was the son of the late Earl and Madge (Poorman) Kauffman. On April 21, 1962, he married his beloved wife, Gloria M. (Robinson) Kauffman, who preceded him in death on December 18, 2016, after sharing 54 years of marriage together. Dean was a 1954 graduate of Bellefonte High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1955 until being honorably discharged in 1957. During his time in the Army, he received the Good Conduct Medal. He worked as a Press Operator for Cerro Copper and Brass for over 35 years until his retirement in 2000. He is survived by his two children, Tammie Burnaford (Bill) of Howard and Kathy Spicer (David) of Bush Hollow. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Mike Burnaford, Stevie Miller-Delozier, Nick Spicer and Josh Spicer; and four great-grandchildren, Olivia Confer, Kayla Delozier, Bridget Delozier and Jordyn Burnaford, and a special nephew, Bob Gilligan. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Kauffman; two brothers, Earl Kauffman, Jr. and Robert "Bob" Kauffman, and two sisters, Vivian Cole and Kay Gilligan. Dean enjoyed anything that kept him outside. He was an avid hunter and fisherman; he also enjoyed the peacefulness of just sitting outside in his yard. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Dean will be laid to rest beside his wife in Advent Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at

