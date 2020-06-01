Dean N. Shuey
Dean N. Shuey April 25, 1928-May 29, 2020 Dean N. Shuey, 92, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home in Pleasant Gap. He was born April 25, 1928, in Pleasant Gap, PA; a son of the late William Henry and Helen Getting Shuey. On June 29, 1959, he married Barbara (Womer) Shuey who preceded him in death March 29, 2020. Mr. Shuey served in the U. S. Army during the Koran Conflict earning the rank of Corporal. He started his public working life in the dairy industry, having worked in various local dairies. He then went to work for the Physical Plant at Penn State University, working as a plumber and was also involved in outdoor projects such as mowing, snow removal, and landscaping, then working for the Beaver Stadium Grounds Crew for the Athletic Department until his retirement. Dean was a former member of the Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church, and was a life member of the Pleasant Gap Fire Company and the American Legion in Pleasant Gap. Gifted in many ways, Mr. Shuey enjoyed gardening,"tinkering," mowing lawns, and other kinds of outdoor activities. Surviving Mr. Shuey are numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Sheldon Shuey and Kenneth Shuey and his step-sister Barbara Shuey. Following his wishes there will be no public visitation. Private services will be held at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Service, 1034 Benner Pike, State College. Burial will follow immediately in Centre County Memorial Park, State College, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Pleasant Gap Fire Company, 475 Robinson Lane, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823. The family would like to thank Care for People Plus Inc. and Centre Crossing Hospice, your kindness and compassion was truly appreciated. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 1, 2020.
