Deborah Ann Kahle Ms. Deborah Ann Kahle, age 70 of Gaines -ville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Bell Minor Nursing Home following an extended illness. Memorial services to be announced at a later date. Ms. Kahle was born February 15, 1949 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania to the late Charles Richard Kahle and Thelma Evelyn King Weber. She retired from Clerk of Courts Office with Hall County Government and was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Danny Richard Kahle and John Percival Kahle. Ms. Kahle is survived by her sons, Danny Richard Spear of Dawsonville, Georgia and Eric Douglas Spear of Concord, North Carolina, grandchildren, Matthew Richard Spear and Jacob Spear, ex-husband, Robert Douglas Spear and his wife, Cheryl Spear of Concord, North Carolina, sister, Charlene K. Friedman of Los Angeles, California, nephew, Madison J. Friedman of Sydney, Australia, step-brother, Mugs Hunt and his wife, Carol Hunt of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

