Deborah E. Smith January 3, 1945 ~ August 20, 2020 Deborah E. Smith, of Spring Mills, passed away August 20, 2020 at AristaCare at Hearthside in State College. She was 75. Born January 3, 1945 in Lewistown, Deborah was a daughter of the late Millard F. and Leona I. (Mills) Goss. She was a 1962 graduate of Kishacoquillas High School. On April 19, 1965, at the Siglerville Congregational Church, Deborah married Wayne R. Smith who survives at their home. In addition to her husband, Deborah is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Deborah was employed at the former Gettig Pharmaceutical in Spring Mills with 40 years of service. She enjoyed watching the birds at their feeders, especially the hummingbirds. When she was able, she enjoyed flower gardening. Deborah will be laid to rest during a public graveside service to be held at Fairview Cemetery in Millheim on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 am. Pastor Mike Covalt will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Deborah's memory may be given to Penns Valley EMS, PO Box 650, Millheim PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com
