Deborah Jean Roempke Graefe October 1, 1954September 8, 2019 Deborah Jean Roempke Graefe, 64, of Pennsylvania Furnace, died Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born October 1, 1954, in Galveston, TX, she was the daughter of the late James and Peggy King Roempke. On December 18, 1976 she married Alan R. Graefe, who survives. In addition to her husband and mother, Deborah is survived by three children, Rachel Lindsey Graefe-Anderson and her husband, Alexander, of Richmond, VA, David Alan Graefe and his wife, Jamaica Groeneveld, of Lock Haven, and Beck Eliot Graefe and her dear friends Andrew Porter and Allan Gyorke, of Miami, FL; two siblings, Patricia Maureau of Katy, TX, and Michael Roempke and his wife, Suzanne, of Huntsville, TX, and a grandson, Leopold David Graefe. Deborah received her PhD in 2000 from Penn State University and worked as a population researcher at Penn State University. She was of the Methodist faith and deeply loved horses and all creatures, her family, and the beauty of the natural world. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6-8pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Funeral will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11am at Koch Funeral Home, with the Reverend Greg Milinovich officiating. Burial will be in Fairbrook Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com and visit us on facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 10, 2019