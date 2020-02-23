Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Leigh Johnson. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Leigh Johnson Septebmer 26, 1958 - February 12, 2020 Deborah Leigh John son (nee Witmer), 61, of Port Matilda passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 17, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. Born September 26, 1958 in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of Sterling Gale Witmer and Mary Baumgardner Witmer. Her father preceded her in death. She married Roger Johnson on October 11, 1980 in Lemont. They remained best friends and faithful companions. Roger served as her caretaker during her long battle with cancer and he was at her side when she passed. In addition to her beloved husband and her mother, Deborah is survived by her son, Jeremiah, his wife Emily, and their daughter, Victoria all of State College; and her daughter, Rachel Callan, and her husband Jared, of Santa Clara, CA. She is also survived by her siblings, Jodi Witmer of Columbia, MD; Tracy Witmer of Columbia, MD; and Brian Witmer and his wife, Nancy of Port Matilda. She will also be missed by her extended family and friends. She graduated from State College Area High School in 1976 and received her BS in Economics from Penn State University in 1980. She retired from the postal service after 30 years, most recently working on in-plant support in Duncansville. She was an avid gardener, cook, and lifelong learner who enjoyed spending time in nature with her husband and her dogs. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, also at Koch Funeral Home. Burial will be in Pine Hall cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 1375 Martin St Ste 206, State College, PA 16803. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

