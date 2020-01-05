Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah "Debbie" Leigh (Tressler) Gosa November 5, 1957-January 2, 2020 Deborah "Debbie" Leigh (Tressler) Gosa, of Wingate, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at her home. Born on November 5, 1957, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter to the late David Tressler, Jr. and Caroline (O'Connor) Tressler. On July 20, 1984, she married the love of her life, Richard Gosa, Jr., who survives at home after sharing 35 wonderful years of marriage together. Debbie was a 1975 graduate of Bellefonte High School. During her senior year, she enlisted into the United States Army Reserve and was honorably discharged after eight years of service. She was a 1984 graduate of Empire Beauty School. For over 38 years, she was self-employed as the owner and hairstylist at Debbie's Sharper Image in Wingate. In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by their daughter, Samantha Gosa and her companion, Luke Purnell, and his children Wyatt A. Purnell and Westin J. Purnell. Also surviving are two brothers, David L. Tressler (Laura) and Douglas L. Tressler (Brenda), one sister, Diane L. Tressler (Ron); her two sisters-in-law, Helen E. Wheeland (Harry) and Maggie C. Almashie (Steve), and two brothers-in-law, Samuel B.S. Gosa (Edith) and George S. Gosa (Darla). Debbie was a member of the Moose Lodge #1565 in Clarence. She enjoyed going to camp and hunting. She especially enjoyed riding four wheelers and was a member of Rails to Trails. Her adoring family would describe her as an amateur photographer. She had countless photo albums that she loved putting together. She loved to travel with Richard. Her favorite trip that they took was to Punta Cana where she was captivated by the deep blue water and white beaches. There will be a public viewing held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 10am-noon, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon, at the funeral home, with Pastor Valerie Delooze officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Debbie's memory to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to the family at

