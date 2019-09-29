Deborah Rose Calhoun May 10, 1954September 27, 2019 Deborah Rose Calhoun, 65, of Milesburg passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was born in Philipsburg on May 10, 1954, the daughter of the late Ardrey and Ida Mae Barton Calhoun. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Calhoun of Milesburg, her son Daniel McGhee of Pittsburgh, her sisters, Audrey Calhoun of Lake Jackson, Texas, Melissa Kresovich of Bellefonte, Helen Showers of Milesburg; her brothers, David Calhoun of San Bernardino, California and Dennis Calhoun of Lake Jackson, Texas. She was of the Methodist faith and was a 1972 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. She loved family, cross-stitching, crafting, donating to the SPCA and listening to music by Paul McCartney. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. Burial will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery, Union Twp., Centre Co., Pa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019