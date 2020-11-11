Delma McClellan
July 1, 1967 - November 8, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - Delma K. McClellan, 53, of State College, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at home. Born on July 1, 1967 in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Shirley L. (Bogdan) McClellan.
Delma was a 1985 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. She worked as a booking secretary for Geisinger many years ago. She was a member of Calvary Harvest Fields in Boalsburg and attended the Midtown campus. She was very involved with her church and the youth program there. She was a woman of strong faith and devoted to the youth ministries. For many years, she would use her entire vacation time to go on mission trips to the Dominican Republic and help at the orphanage there. She was known to take a the bare essentials and as minimal clothing for herself during those mission trips because it was more important to her, to use her luggage space to carry a disassembled bicycle to the orphanage, reassemble it once there, so those children could have a bike. She was always smiling and willing to help anyone she was able to.
Delma is survived by two brothers, Dwayne E. McClellan and his wife, Angie, of West Decatur and Daren L. McClellan and his wife, Tammy, of Spring Mills; one niece and two nephews; and many friends that adore her.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5-6pm at Calvary Harvest Fields, Boalsburg. A memorial service will follow at 6pm with Pastor Dan Nold and Pastor Stacy Sublett officiating. Burial will be private. She will be laid to rest with her parents at Zion Hill United Methodist Cemetery in Colyer.
Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the youth ministries program at Calvary Harvest Fields, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg, PA 16827.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., PO Box 579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
.