Delores Rockey May 18, 1937 January 22, 2020 Delores Rockey, 82, of Bellefonte, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on May 18, 1937 in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Elmer E. and Ethel B. (Letterman) Rockey. Delores attended Bellefonte High School. She worked at Penn State in the food department for 28 years until her retirement in 1997. She is survived by three sisters, Marjorie Zeleznick (John) of Bellefonte, Sandra Robinson of Nashville, TN, and Bonnie Martin (Pat) of Jefferson, GA, and three brothers, Richard J. Rockey of Bellefonte, David Rockey (Agnes) of Bellefonte, and Stanley Rockey of Fayetteville, PA. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Junior L. Rockey, Elmer E. "Jack" Rockey, Styrl Rockey, and Robert Rockey, and four sisters, Maudella Bierly, Barbara DeFurio, Janet Slavin and Peggy Roach. Delores attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary. Delores was an avid fan of Penn State football, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. Per the wishes of Delores, there will be no funeral or graveside services held. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 24, 2020