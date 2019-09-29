Delorice L. Young March 20, 1939September 26, 2019 Delorice L. Young, 80, of Bellefonte, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born on March 20, 1939, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Cyrus and Betty (Spicer) Smith. On April 8, 1962, she married her beloved husband, James A. Young, who preceded her in death on March 29, 2007, after sharing 44 years of marriage together. Delorice attended Bellefonte High School. She worked for Penn Tran in Bellefonte and US Sports & Arrow shirt factory in Huntingdon. Her greatest passion in life was taking care of her home and family. She is survived by three sons, Leon (Paula) of Sharon, Alan (Cheryl) of Carlisle, and Ronnie (Barbara) of Bellefonte. Also surviving is one brother, Lynn, of Howard, her very special friend and companion, Charles Walters, of Bellefonte and five grandchildren, Christy, James, Matthew, Crystal, and Holly. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald and Ronald. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Charles Walters, a friend, loving partner, caring companion, and a tender, loving caregiver. Our family is grateful for all that you have done. Additionally, the family would also like to express their infinite appreciation to Lacey and Miranda with 365 Hospice for the care of their loved one during this time. Delorice had many hobbies throughout the years. She enjoyed roller skating, square dancing, playing marbles, sewing, camping, traveling, and ceramics. There will be a public viewing held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 10-11am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11am at the funeral home with Rev. Stephen Durr officiating. Burial will directly follow at Zion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Delorice's memory to 365 Hospice at 220 Regent Court, State College, PA 16801. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019