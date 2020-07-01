Deloris I. Ott May 10, 1928 - June 30, 2020 Deloris I. Ott, 92, formerly of Hollidaysburg and Boalsburg, passed away Tuesday morning at Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was born in Tyrone, daughter of the late David A. and Irene (Little) Shawley. On June 20, 1948 she married Fred D. Ott in Hollidaysburg. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2013. She was also preceded in death by a daughter Lenore Ann Ott, who passed away December 21, 2018. She is survived by beloved nephews and nieces, Mark, Rhonda, and Natalie Shawley of Hollidaysburg and Ken C. Ott of Duncansville, as well as several other nieces and nephews: Greg Ott (Deb), Christie Ott, Faith Nelson (Jeff), and Jill Lasek (Rich). Deloris was a graduate of Hollidaysburg High School. She was a member of the Jehovah Witnesses of Altoona/State College. Deloris served as a secretary for Easter Seals of State College, board member of the Centre County Mental Health Disabilities, charter member of the Boalsburg Heritage Museum, and she taught Home Economics Class for International Students Wives. Friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. funeral service on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Plank, Stitt & Stevens Funeral Home, 421 Montgomery St., Hollidaysburg. Donations in memory of Deloris may be made to the Adult Training Centre of Skills of Central Pennsylvania. Condolences may be made at stevensfamilyfuneralhomes.com or Stevens Family Funeral Homes Facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jul. 1, 2020.