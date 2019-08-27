Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis E. Reed. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis E. Reed Dennis E. Reed, 66, of Bellefonte, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born on January 19, 1953, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Joseph G. and Dorothy J. Bechdel Reed, Sr. Dennis was a 1971 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School. He worked at Piezo Kinetics Inc. for many years before his health forced him to retire. He was of the protestant faith. Dennis was a kind and gentle man. He led a very simple life. He enjoyed listening to classic rock music. He was very proud of his children and all his grandchildren. Dennis is survived by his two sons; Thomas E. Reed and his wife, Terri, of Lanse and Scott A. Reed and his wife, Tina, of Osceola Mills, and one sister, Bonnie Shuey and her husband, Robert, of Bellefonte. Also surviving are his eight grandchildren; Shayne McCusker and her husband, Elliott, Jessiah Reed, Elishea Reed, Elijah Reed, Megan Lesko and her husband, Nate, Kaileigh Reed, Derek Reed, and Liberty Reed and three great grandchildren; Natalee Lesko, Mason Lesko, and Haytham McCusker. Along with his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph G. Reed, Jr and one sister, Barbara A. Reed. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 12 noon, at Centre County Memorial Park with Pastor Rebecca Horn officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to PAWS, 1401 Trout Rd. State College, PA 16801 (

