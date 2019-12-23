Dennis Earl Motz September 21, 1947-December 20, 2019 Dennis Earl Motz, of Woodward, passed from this life on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was 72. Born September 21, 1947 in Lewisburg, Dennis was a son of the late Earl W. and Ruth M. (Noll) Motz. He was a 1965 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. Dennis was employed as an electrician at the former Corning Glass Works with over 30 years of service. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and was an avid hunter. He enjoyed watching Dallas Cowboys football, Penn State wrestling, camping, going to the beach and, cutting wood. His most favorite activity was attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Dennis is survived by one daughter, Shana M. Martin (Ben Scott) of Runville; one son, Brett M. Motz (Becky Horner) of Woodward; three grandchildren, McKenna, Kamryn and Blaine, and, one great granddaughter, Aubree. Also surviving is Dennis' significant other, Nancy J. Motz of Millheim, and longtime friend, Jack DeSousa. Dennis was preceded in death by his sister, June M. Vonada and her husband Russell. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, December 28th from 12-2 pm at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home, followed by the Memorial Service at 2 pm with Pastor Valerie DeLooze officiating. Contributions in memory of Dennis may be given to Penns Valley EMS or to the Millheim Fire Company. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 23, 2019