Derrill D. Smith January 29, 1925-May 23, 2020 Derrill D. Smith former- ly of Port Matilda passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020. He was born Jan. 29, 1925 and was 95. He was the son of Robert V. Smith and Ferne Kitchen Smith. He married his high school sweetheart and they were married 73 years until Mary Ellens passing in 2017. Derrill was in the Army from 1943-1946 and was happy to serve his country. Derrrill was a hard working man and cared about his family deeply and was kind to strangers. Always helping and sharing his garden produce and beautiful flowers. He graduated from Penn State in Horticulture and upon graduating started working as the Superintendent for the Nursery at Rockview SCI. He also owned Smiths Nursery and along with his family landscaped many offices and homes in the community. He is survived by 6 of his 7 children. Barry predeceased him. Barry's wife Janet survives in Texas. His other children are Robert V. Smith (Patty) of Altoona; William S. Smith (Rachel) of Port Matidla; Donald L. Smith (Essie) of Bellefonte; Susan Papaioannou (George) of Merrick New York; Karen L. Fisher (David) of Bellefonte; Joyce Loesch (Denny) of Julian. He is survived by 3 sisters, a brother and predeceased by 2 sisters and 3 brother-in-laws. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews that he loved very much. He was very blessed to have 14 grandchildren and 5 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. Derrill enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, playing cards, and especially spending time with his family We will always remember the wonderful times we had with him. He will be sorely missed by his family and community as a kind and generous person to all. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the staff, caregivers, nurses and everyone there at Wynwood. He was treated with respect, dignity and love at all times. They were his family when we couldn't be. We wish we could name specific individuals but we were afraid we may unintentionally miss somebody. But they each know who they are. We will be forever grateful to you. The family will be donating a tree in memory of him to be planted at Wynwood. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to: Prader-Willi Alliance of NY, Inc., 244 5th Ave., Suite D-110, NewYork, NY. 10001 Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc.201 Spring Street, Milesburg, PA 16853. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com There will be private family small service only. A celebration of his life will be at a later time.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 26, 2020.