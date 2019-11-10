Diane B. Paules November 7, 1949November 1, 2019 Diane B. Paules, 69, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home in State College, PA. Born November 7, 1949 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of Melvin Bailey, Sr., and Helen (Papay) Bailey. On May 6 and May 7, 1970 (in Japan) she married Robert L. Paules, USN Retired who survives at home. Diane loved crocheting, reading, coloring, the theater, reminiscing about her time spent in Scotland, and visiting the Outer Banks. She retired as an administrative assistant from Penn State University with 20 years of service. She treasured spending time with her grandchildren (enthusiastically embarrassing them) and terrorizing her family with her outrageous driving skills. Diane is survived by her husband, Bob; a son Jonathan B. Paules (Gretchen); daughters Marysa L. Killeen nee Paules (Michael Beresny) and Meghan M. Paules (Arthur Webb); a sister Mary (Mark Meinhart) and a brother, Jeff; grandchildren Samantha Paules, Bailey Paules, Mary-Carys Killeen, Finnegan Killeen, Eleanore Webb and Marin (Pickle) Webb. She was preceded in death by sons Louis and Sean Paules, parents Melvin and Helen Bailey, and brothers Melvin, Johnny, and Michael. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Diane's name may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Philadelphia Tri State Chapter, 101 Greenwood Ave, Suite 200, Jenkintown, PA 19046 www.support.lupus.org. Services have been entrusted to Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral & Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. A guest book may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 10, 2019