Diane M. Gordon July 25, 1967 September 23, 2019 Diane M. Gordon, 52, of Pleasant Gap, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born in Bellefonte, on July 25, 1967, she was the daughter of the late George and Joan (Neff) Reish. On October 17, 2008, in Las Vegas, she married the love of her life, Gregory Gordon, who survives at home after sharing 10 years of marriage together. Diane was a 1985 graduate of State College High School. She worked for Jostens Yearbook for several years; most recently she was a bartender for the Bellefonte American Legion and Pleasant Gap American Legion. In addition to her husband, Greg, she is survived by a stepdaughter, Chelsi Gordon, of Pleasant Gap. Also surviving is her very close and special friend, HopeAnn Walters-Dorey, who she lovingly referred to as "Sissy." Diane was a member of the Pleasant Gap American Legion Auxiliary and the Bellefonte American Legion. She had an undeniable love for animals and enjoyed volunteering at Centre County PAWS. She loved to cross-stitch, and won several awards for her pieces at the Grange Fair over the years. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at PO Box 7, Bellefonte, PA 16823, to aid in the funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 26, 2019