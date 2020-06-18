Dianna S. Rishel June 9, 1950 ~ June 15, 2020 Dianna S. Rishel, formerly of Madison- burg, passed away on June 15, 2020 at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. Born June 9, 1950 in Lock Haven, Dianna was a daughter of the late Harry W. Rishel and Flora B. (Ertel) Rishel. She attended Penns Valley High School. Dianna enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. She loved cats. If anyone ever wanted to know anything about family, Dianna was the one to ask. She was the family historian and could answer most any question about dates having to do with her family. With never being married, Dianna is survived only by several cousins. She will be laid to rest in the Lutheran and Reformed Cemetery in Rebersburg during a public graveside service to be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. Contributions in memory of Dianna may be given to St. Peters U.C.C. c/o Beth Haaf, 251 View Drive, Rebersburg, PA 16872 or to The Hope Fund of Penns Valley, Po Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 18, 2020.