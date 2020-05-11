Dolores E. "Dee" Ertley November 27, 1930-May 9, 2020 Dolores E. "Dee" Ertley, 89, of Bellefonte, went into the arms of her Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born on November 27, 1930 in State College, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Young) Knepp. In January of 1970 at the St. John's United Church of Christ in Bellefonte, she married George Ertley, who preceded her in death in June of 1998. Dee was a 1948 graduate of State College High School. She was a member of the St. John's United Church of Christ in Bellefonte. During high school, she was a waitress at the original College Diner in State College. She started her employment with Weis Markets shortly after. After she retired from Weis Markets, she decided to return to work for them part-time until 2018. She was employed with them for over 50 years. While full time, she could be found wrapping meat, but as a part-timer, she was handing out samples to customers. Dee enjoyed her time at Weis. She loved to cook and try new recipes. She would spend her spare time painting ceramics, macrame work, especially Penn State chairs, crocheting various things like scrubbies that she would donate to the church sales and hand out to her friends. She would garden and had this incredible ability to make anything grow. She attended the Grange Fair and would never dream of missing it. She loved traveling with George in their motor home. Most of all, she loved and adored her children, grandchildren, and friends and cherished her time with them. Dee is survived by one son, Charles Coder Jr. and his wife, Deborah, of Bellefonte; three daughters, Ruby Bomboy and her husband, Robert, of Howard, Karen Luszcz and her husband, Dennis, of Sheridan, WY, and Rose Coder of Bellefonte; four grandchildren, Charles D Coder and his wife, Shanna, of Bellefonte, Bret Bomboy of Tyrone, Michael Luszcz and his wife, Rachel, of Winterville, NC, and James Coder and his wife, Julie, of Knoxville, TN; one great-grandson, Will Coder of Knoxville, TN; and one brother, David Knepp and his wife, Judy, of Julian. Along with her husband and parents, Dee was preceded in death by one brother, William Knepp, and two sisters, Wanda Knepp and Annette Confer. A private graveside service will be held at Centre County Memorial Park with Pastor Diane Kinley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Dee to St. John's United Church of Christ, 145 W Linn Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823 or to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, 251 Post Street, Suite 600, San Francisco, CA 94108 or on their website at https://getinvolved.glaucoma.org/donate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. #579 Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 11, 2020.