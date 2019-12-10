Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ralph M Geer Funeral Home 12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy Penfield , PA 15849 (814)-637-5401 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Bennetts Valley Senior Center 149 Plum Street Weedville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Fay Youngmark October 25, 1929November 25, 2019 Dolores Fay Young- mark, aged 90, of State College, Pa, formerly of Wee- dville, Pa., died Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Mount Nittany Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born October 25, 1929, in Caledonia, Pa., daughter of the late Fred and Minnie (Young) Huff. She was the wife of John Youngmark, who died in 1995. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Ralph Youngmark and Glenn Youngmark; six sisters, Luella Seiler, Grace Geib, Clara Divins, Wilda LaBrea, Mary Shields, and Marcella Russell; and three brothers, Ted, Ralph, and William Huff.She is survived by son John (Julie) Youngmark, Jr., of State College, Pa.; and daughter Fay Ann Youngmark (Alan Mays) of Middletown, Pa. She was the proud grandmother of Andrew, Emma, and Kate Youngmark of State College. Dolores was a 1947 graduate of Lancaster High School, Lancaster, N.Y., and a 1950 graduate of the E. J. Meyer Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Buffalo, N.Y. She worked for several years at hospitals in St. Marys and Ridgway, Pa. In her retirement years, Dolores was active in the Elk County Democratic Committee, the Weedville American Legion Auxiliary, and the Bennetts Valley Senior Citizens. She was particularly proud of her participation in helping to raise funds for the construction of the new Bennetts Valley Senior Center, which opened in 2011. A celebration of the life of Dolores Youngmark will be held from 1:00 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Bennetts Valley Senior Center, 149 Plum Street, Weedville, Pa., 15868. If desired, contributions in memory of Dolores Youngmark can be made to the Bennetts Valley Senior Center, P.O. Box 77, Weedville, Pa., 15868. The family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com . The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, PA has been entrusted with final arrangements. Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 10, 2019

