Dolores J. Campbell March 11, 1936 ~ April 29, 2020 Dolores J. Campbell, 84, of Pennsylvania Furnace, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born in Saltillo on March 11, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Clair T. and Althea Shope Stapleton. On June 25, 1960, she married William F. Campbell, who preceded her in death on February 2, 1983. She is survived by two children, Bryan P. Campbell and his wife, JoEllen, of Port Matilda and Jean C. Campbell of Pennsylvania Furnace; two siblings, Donna F. Focht of Bellefonte and Dean Stapleton and his wife, Linda, of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Dolores was a 1954 graduate of Saltillo High School. She retired from Penn State University and was later employed at Benner Pike Chiropractic Clinic. Dolores was a member of Fairbrook United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting. A graveside service will be held for immediate family at the Fairbrook Cemetery officiated by Pastor Lori Steffensen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairbrook United Methodist Church, 4201 West Whitehall Rd., Pennsylvania Furnace, PA 16865. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 1, 2020.