Dolores M. (Fetterolf) Bair July 4, 1927 - October 11, 2020 Dolores M. (Fetterolf) Bair of Madisonburg, born July 4, 1927, the daughter of the late Paul E. Fetterolf and Ruth V. (Yearick) Fetterolf, entered eternal rest the morning of October 11, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. At the age of 93, with the assistance of her five surviving children, she was able to remain in the comfort of her home. Dolores was married to Marvin E. Bair in 1944 who preceded her in death in 2004. She was also preceded in death by her son Dennis E. Bair and her three siblings, Leon, Mary-Isabelle and Gerald. She is survived by five of her children; Ted (Linda), Sam (Linda), Darla, Dave (Cindy) and Mark (Kim), 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Dolores was like one of the delicious apple pies that she loved to make, and we loved to eat. She would say there are three key components to a good apple pie; the apples, the consistency of the sugar, cinnamon, flour and butter blend and, of course, the homemade crust. Her identity as a Christian woman was as important to her as the apples in her recipe without it, something significant is missing. The blend and balance of the other ingredients is also important. For Dolores, the blend and balance of her work as a co-owner at the Bargain Barn, caring for her loving family and being an active member in her community both church and local was a blend that constantly had her striving for that balance. Finally, Dolores would say "just as important as the applesthe crust." The crust for her was, and will always be, her family. Dolores loved her family dearly and showed that through cooking and baking. She treasured quality time with family at the family's cottage in Canada where she was, without a doubt, the best version of herself. She had a laugh that could be heard rippling across the lake. It was as rich and golden, like her crust. The apple pie that was Dolores Bair was not perfect, but she was perfect for us. She was a strong, loving, determined, Godly woman who will be dearly missed. We are blessed to have loved and been loved by such a beautiful and complex being. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held at the West Central Cemetery in Madisonburg on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Valerie DeLooze officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dolores may be given to the American Cancer Society
