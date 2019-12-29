Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Domer E. Burns. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Domer E. Burns December 29, 1925-December 25, 2019 Domer E. Burns, 93, left his earthly life at Westminster Woods in Huntingdon, Pa. and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 25, 2019. He was born Dec. 29, 1925 in Marathon, NY. to Orin and Edna (Ingram) Burns. He moved with his family to Tyrone at age 5 with his mother, brothers, and sisters following the accidental death of his father. He left Tyrone High School at 16 and joined the U.S.Navy serving aboard a destroyer escort during W.W.II. After his Naval service he worked at Westvaco in Tyrone until his retirement in 1988. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was skilled in woodworking & carpentry working in his wood shop at home in Warriors Mark. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Alice L. (Fleck) Burns who died April 11, 2003. They were married at the Tyrone First English Lutheran Church on May 18, 1947. He was also preceded in death by six brothers and sisters; Bernard "Bun" Burns of Eau Gallie, Fl., Alice Coffman of Huntingdon; Velma Humphrey of Fl.; Eugene Burns of Linglestown, Pa.; Grace Witten of Kentucky and Clair Burns of Akron, Oh. He is survived by a daughter Sondra K. and husband Terry R. Varner of State College and a son David L. Burns and his wife Joyce A. (Hileman) of Penna. Furnace and six grandchildren, Eric Toggart of State College; Curtis Varner of Melbourne, Australia; Chesna (Varner) Kyle of State College; Erin (Varner) Emmett of State College; Erin (Burns) Garthe of Port Matilda; and Alyssa (Burns) Matthews of Bellville. There are six great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 P.M. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the Derman Funeral Home, Inc. Tyrone, The visitation will be immediately followed by a private funeral service for the immediately family officiated by Pastor Suttles from the Calvary Baptist Church of Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Senior Living Mission at Office of Resource Development, 1 Trinity Dr. East, Suite 201, Dillsburg, Pa. 17019 or online at www. presbyterianseniorliving.org/online donations. Interment will be at Blair Memorial Park. Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 29, 2019

