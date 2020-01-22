Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dona E. Martinec. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dona E Martinec September 17, 1928-January 17, 2020 Dona E Martinec 91, of Spring Mills, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on, January 17, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte PA. Born on September 17, 1928, in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Freemont G. Harrison and Ethel E. (White) Harrison. She married Joseph Martinec on December 29, 1946 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Johnstown. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2014. She was a member of Green Grove Brethren in Christ in Spring Mills. She worked at Penn State University in the department of International Studies until she retired. Dona is survived by a son David J Martinec and his wife Jan of Spring Mills and a daughter Christine C. Mitchell of Pleasant Gap, 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and a brother F. Nevin Harrison of Crossville TN. In addition to her husband Joseph in 2014, Dona was preceded in death by her son Thomas W. Martinec on January 19, 2006. At her request there will be no public visitation. Memorial contributions can be made in Dona's honor to the Green Grove Brethren in Christ Church, 301 Brush Mountain Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875. An online guestbook maybe signed and condolences sent to the family at

Dona E Martinec September 17, 1928-January 17, 2020 Dona E Martinec 91, of Spring Mills, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on, January 17, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte PA. Born on September 17, 1928, in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Freemont G. Harrison and Ethel E. (White) Harrison. She married Joseph Martinec on December 29, 1946 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Johnstown. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2014. She was a member of Green Grove Brethren in Christ in Spring Mills. She worked at Penn State University in the department of International Studies until she retired. Dona is survived by a son David J Martinec and his wife Jan of Spring Mills and a daughter Christine C. Mitchell of Pleasant Gap, 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and a brother F. Nevin Harrison of Crossville TN. In addition to her husband Joseph in 2014, Dona was preceded in death by her son Thomas W. Martinec on January 19, 2006. At her request there will be no public visitation. Memorial contributions can be made in Dona's honor to the Green Grove Brethren in Christ Church, 301 Brush Mountain Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875. An online guestbook maybe signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close