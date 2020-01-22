Dona E Martinec September 17, 1928-January 17, 2020 Dona E Martinec 91, of Spring Mills, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on, January 17, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte PA. Born on September 17, 1928, in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Freemont G. Harrison and Ethel E. (White) Harrison. She married Joseph Martinec on December 29, 1946 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Johnstown. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2014. She was a member of Green Grove Brethren in Christ in Spring Mills. She worked at Penn State University in the department of International Studies until she retired. Dona is survived by a son David J Martinec and his wife Jan of Spring Mills and a daughter Christine C. Mitchell of Pleasant Gap, 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and a brother F. Nevin Harrison of Crossville TN. In addition to her husband Joseph in 2014, Dona was preceded in death by her son Thomas W. Martinec on January 19, 2006. At her request there will be no public visitation. Memorial contributions can be made in Dona's honor to the Green Grove Brethren in Christ Church, 301 Brush Mountain Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875. An online guestbook maybe signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 22, 2020