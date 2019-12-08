Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dona Milliken "Lyn" Griffin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dona "Lyn" (Milliken) Griffin September 12, 1942December 5, 2019 Dona "Lyn" (Milliken) Griffin was born in Detroit, Michigan, on September 12, 1942, to Susan Ella Warner Milliken and Maurice Phillips Milliken. She grew up in State College, Pennsylvania, and lived at other times in Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; Ames, Iowa; Albany and Cambridge, New York; Frankfurt, Germany; Doha, Qatar; and College Station, Texas. She passed away on December 5, 2019, in Bryan, Texas. Lyn graduated from State College High School in 1960, and earned a B.A. in English from Penn State University in 1964. She married Richard B. Griffin on August 14, 1965, and taught high school English in Cedar Falls and Nevada, Iowa. They settled in Albany, where Lyn earned an M.A. in Education while raising two young children. The eldest of four siblings, including David, Susan and Morie Jr., Lyn was steadfast in her love and devotion to her family, and she brought this spirit to bear many times on their behalf. Hardly a holiday passed without a family gathering organized by Lyn. She was also an avid genealogist, she had researched her family's history widely, and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Active in her church community, Lyn was a choir member for more than 25 years. A long-time member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Lyn lived her life according to the values of kindness, compassion and helping others. Lyn travelled the world. She was a jogger who enjoyed the outdoors. She retired from Texas A&M University, where she had worked for many years as an editor and technical writer among other administrative jobs. She is remembered for her joy in life, the sparkle in her eyes, and her laughter. She had a warm smile and loving nature, and will be missed. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard B. Griffin; and two sons, Joel and Matthew; as well as a daughter-in-law, Susanne; and two grandchildren, Moira and Lukas. And two siblings, Susan and David; as well as nieces, Megan and Kelly; and nephew, Ethan. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm, on Monday, December 9th, at Hillier Funeral Home of Bryan, 2301 E. 29th St., Bryan, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, December 10th, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Rd. in College Station, Texas. Please contribute in Lyn's memory to

