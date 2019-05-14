Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dona Rae Navasky. View Sign Service Information Beezer-Heath Funeral Home 719 E. Spruce St. Philipsburg , PA 16866 (814)-342-4310 Send Flowers Obituary

Dona Rae Navasky July 6, 1936-May 12, 2019 Dona Rae Navasky, 82, of Philipsburg, passed away peacefully at home on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, surrounded by family. Dona was born on July 6, 1936, in West Decatur, a daughter of the late Andrew and Verna (Mills) Ruden. She was a 1954 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School. Dona was married on December 15, 1957, in Bradford, to Edward Navasky, who preceded her in death on November 5, 2010. Dona was raised in the Methodist faith; however, after her marriage to her husband, Edward, she embraced the Jewish faith wholeheartedly. Dona was the beloved mother of two daughters, Leslie Gonder and her husband, Gregory, of Black Moshannon and Ruthi Taylor and her husband, Scott, of Glass City; and one son, Charles Navasky and his wife, Jaye, of Philipsburg. Dona's greatest joy in her life were her grandchildren: Jakob Folmar; Mia, Andrew and Max Taylor; and Carly and Cole Navasky; and her great-grandchildren, Ryann and Liam Folmar. She was also survived by numerous nieces and a nephew; as well as two of her most cherished friends, Don and Joan Kassab, with whom she and Edward shared countless wonderful memories. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Ruden; her aunt and uncle, Ruth and Art Rydberg; and her father and motherin-law, Bernard and Helen Navasky. Dona lived a beautiful life that exemplified acceptance, compassion and unconditional love. Her family will remember her incredible kindness towards others, her deep and meaningful friendships and her loving dedication to her family. A private memorial service will be held to celebrate Dona's life. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to the Taylor "T-Harp" Harpster Memorial Scholarship Fund, CCCF, P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield, Pa 16830. Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at

