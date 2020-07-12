Dona Ruth Thoms Palumbo November 22, 1926-July 3, 2020 Dona Ruth Thoms Palumbo, 93, of State College, Pennsylvania died peacefully at home on July 3, 2020. She was born on November 22, 1926 in Newport, Vermont. She was the first child of The Reverend Walter J. an Ruth Crane Thoms. The family moved to Kane, PA where Dona and her two sisters, Jane and Frances grew up. Dona graduated from Oberlin College in 1948 majoring in English with an interest in theater arts and devoted her free time to the Oberlin Dramatic Association. After living in New York City for a brief period, she took a job in the personnel department at Penn State University and moved to State College where she met and married Anthony (Tony) James Palumbo. They were married for 51 years and raised their five children in Hermitage, PA. While raising a family, she completed her teaching certification at Youngstown State University and Westminster College and then taught English at Hickory Junior High School from 1970-1991. She also served as president of the teacher's union for two terms. Her passion for teaching continued into retirement through her volunteer work teaching English as a second language and tutoring adults at the Penn State Shenango campus and through the local literary council. She moved to State College in 2010 to be closer to her grandson, Ty. She was a devoted mother and passed down her love of music, books, education and compassion for others to her children. She and Tony enjoyed fly fishing trips, Penn State football games, and trips to Las Vegas. Dona will be deeply missed by her loving children and their spouses: Kathryn Palumbo (Karen Boyles), Lynn Palumbo (Bruce Bundock), Elaine Palumbo, Mark Palumbo (Jennifer Jager) and Susan LeWay and by her beloved grandson, Ty LeWay. Dona's sister, Jane Thoms Charry, her husband, Michael, nieces Barbara Temeyer and Ericka Thoms and nephew David Hoard will miss her as well. She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony, her sister Frances and nephew Stephen. The family is very grateful to the staff of Grane Hospice Care who provided compassionate care to Dona during her last six months. We ask that any memorial gifts be made to Grane Hospice Care, 115 Union Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602. Dona will be buried next to her husband, Anthony, in Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, PA at a memorial service scheduled for a later time. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
