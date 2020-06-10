Donadl D. "PacMan" Packer
Donald D. "PacMan" Packer July 21, 1958 - June 7, 2020 Donald D. "PacMan" Packer, 61 of Bellefonte, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Milton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Milton, Pa. after a battle with cancer. He was born on July 21, 1958, the son of Jerry & Patricia Pletcher Packer. He worked at Corning for many years until its closing. He then worked at the Waffle Shop in Bellefonte and State College. He was a graduate of Bald Eagle High School class of 76. He enjoyed reading and listening to music and the simple pleasures of life. Donald is survived by a daughter, one brother; David Packer of Bellefonte, two sisters; Kimberly Mansaray of Washington, DC, and Lisa (Matthew) Fultz of Bellefonte. Graveside services at Hublersburg Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. In the words of Don "Peace Out" Online condolences at www.kader-neff.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
135 Main St
Howard, PA 16841
(814) 625-2552
