Donald A. Weaver August 2, 1964 ~ February 1, 2020 Donald A. Weaver, 55, of Lewistown passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center. Donald was born on August 2, 1964, in Bellefonte, a son of the late Donald E and Elva G. Price Weaver. Donald is survived by his financee, Connie Knepp of Lewistown, his daughter, Heather Knepp and his son, Timothy Knepp both of Lewistown and his brother Scott P. Weaver and his financee, Amanda of Pleasant Gap. Also surviving are his 4 grandchildren and Sidney Knepp, his nieces, Debra Weaver, Brandi Weaver-Gates and his nephew, James Weaver. Donald was of the Protestant faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and caving. He was a member of the Civil War Reenactment Battery B. A funeral service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church, 105 Old Boalsburg Road, Boalsburg on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 PM with Pastor Kevin Shock officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2020