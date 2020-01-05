Donald E. Gates December 27, 1933 December 27, 2019 Donald (Boomer) E. Gates, 86, of Boalsburg, PA, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at his residence. Born December 27, 1933, in Gatesburg, PA, he was the son of the late Mae Gates. Don was a 1953 graduate of State College Area High School, where he excelled at football as a running back. He then enlisted with the U.S. Army, serving at Fort Hood, TX, as an MP, from 1953 to 1955. After being discharged from the Army, he was employed by the State College Post Office, as a Mail Carrier, retiring in 1988. He enjoyed playing many sports including baseball, fast pitch softball, and was an avid golfer for over 40 years. He was a member of the State College Elks Lodge #1600, and the State College American Legion Post 245, where he made many lifelong friends. Don is survived by three children; Robin (Gates) Poprik (Edward), of State College, William Gates (Cindy), of State College, and Kelley (Gates) Inhoof (Leroy), of Boalsburg, six grandchildren; Richard Capers IV, Alyssa Capers, Marc Gates, Carley Gates, Jonathan Inhoof, and Casey Inhoof; and 2 great-grandchildren; Carson Capers and Jackson Capers. Burial was held privately by the family at Gatesburg Cemetery. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 5, 2020