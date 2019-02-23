Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Monroy. View Sign

Donald Elmer Monroy July 4, 1934 February 21, 2019 Donald Elmer Monroy, 84, of State College, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. Born July 4, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of Rudolph Monroy and Selma Gollon Monroy. Donald married Barbara Lonjin Monroy, on November 19, 1960, who preceded him in death. Donald is survived by his beloved dog Angel; two children, Natalie Mueller married to Brian Mueller, of Gibsonia, and Amanda Lapina married to Anthony Lapina, of Valencia; two grandchildren, Gabriella and Sophia Lapina, of Valencia; three fur grand kids, Blaze, Sassafras, and Murphy. Donald is also survived by his twin sister Dolores Tuttle, of Norfolk, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents. Donald was a graduate of Northeast High School. He was an Air Force Veteran and Donald retired as an Air Traffic Control Specialist from the Federal Aviation Administration after 45 years, two months, five days of service. During his service with the FAA he was awarded the National Flight Assist of the Year for 1979, for saving the life of a pilot. He was a member of the Quiet Birdman, Lock Haven - Williamsport Hanger, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Lifetime Member of the National Rifle Association, Church of Christ in State College. Donald enjoyed adventure, flying, hunting, fishing, traveling to Alaska, photography, drawing and bird dogs. Donald was a pilot for over 50 years he had a commercial pilot certificate including helicopters and gliders. In between the Air Force and his FAA career Donald was a crop duster over farm fields of Texas. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the State College Church of Christ, 405 Hillcrest Ave., State College PA with Todd Farrell officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery, 229 Owens Rd, (Clearfield County), Woodland PA 16881. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: State College Church of Christ, 405 Hillcrest Ave., State College, PA 16803. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome. com or visit us on Facebook.

2401 S. Atherton Street

State College , PA 16801

2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814) 237-2712 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 23, 2019

