Donald J. Henry November 8, 1932-June 21, 2020 Donald J. Henry, 87, of State College, formerly of Harrisburg, went to be with the Lord, on June 21, 2020, peacefully at home. Don was born in Newport, PA on November 8, 1932 to the late Milton R. Henry and Nellie (Holly Henry) Hocker. He worked as a printer at McFarlan in Harrisburg and Himes Printing in State College. He was a member of Woodycrest United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the Military Police in the U. S. Air Force. Don enjoyed wood working in the basement of his home. Mr. Henry was preceded in death by his mother and father, his step father Clifford Hocker, who raised him, his sisters Mary Ellen Aikey and Grace Row and his brothers, David and Russell Henry and Carl Hocker. Mr. Henry is survived by his wife Karen White Henry of 50 years, his daughter Tina Beall (Bo) of Martinsburg, WV; his son Matthew Henry of Canada; his brother Paul Hocker (Pat) of New Cumberland, PA and numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. A small family memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family with the Reverend Renee Ford officiating. Burial will be held at the family's convenience. An open house will be held at the Henry residence, 167 W. Clearview Ave. State College, PA, on August 29, 2020, from 11 am until 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Woody Crest United Methodist building and elevator fund, 219 W. Clearview Ave., State College, PA 16803 or to Family Hospice, 20 Sheraton Dr., Altoona, PA 16602. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelman home.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 28, 2020.